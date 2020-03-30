Local CPA sponsoring webinar on changes to paid leave and more in the wake of the pandemic

courtesy familyfirstact.org

LOGAN — Over the last couple of weeks, Congress too some very big steps. Two of these-the ‘Family First Act’ and the ‘Cares Act’ have a lot of impact not only on individuals and families but also on businesses large to small. From changes to the way businesses go about paid leave and employer-sponsored child care to restrictions being lifted on how and when you can withdraw from your IRA.

A lot of businesses wonder what it means for them. Cook Martin Poulsen, certified public accountants in Cache Valley are hosting a series of webinars to help sort through all of this. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Troy Martin and Jared Ripplinger gave us a small preview of the series

“Well I can tell you we’ve certainly, Jared and I individually, on each of the acts we’ve probably spent between 60 and 80 hours studying and preparing these webinars so we can speak as experts and try and answer peoples questions”, Martin said.

So if you’re a small business owner, where do you start?

According to Ripplinger, “the first thing to do is to determine if this act applies to you. So for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), that applies to all employers with fewer than 500 employees. So it’s very broad reaching, even an employer with one employee is subject to this where typically on the Family Medical Leave Act these smaller employers have been subject to many, or in a lot of cases, haven’t been subject to any of those provisions.”

Webinars will take place at different times this week To see the schedule and get more information, go to www.cookmartin.com.

AUDIO: Troy Martin and Jared Ripplinger of Cook Martin Poulsen on KVNU’s For the People