Logan man tazed and arrested after trying to break into woman’s apartment

Booking photo for Enry M. Bajo (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Logan man is behind bars after trying to break into an apartment and being tazed by police officers. Enry M. Bajo was booked Saturday night into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said police received a 911 call about a burglary in progress earlier in the night, along Golf Course Road. The woman complainant said a man was trying to kick her front door in.

The suspect allegedly told her he lived in the apartment and continued to demand that she let him in. He then went into a neighboring apartment that had four female juveniles inside. The girls hid in bedroom and started calling police when they heard approaching sirens.

Bajo was aggressive with police and refused to cooperate. He was eventually tazed and taken into custody.

Officers suspect Bajo was intoxicated at the time of the incident. They detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect.

Court records show Bajo lived in a nearby apartment. He was convicted last year of retail theft and providing false information to police. A warrant for his arrest was issued in February after he allegedly failed to comply with the terms of his probation.

Bajo is being held on $25,830 bond. Formal charges expected to be filed later today when he will be arraigned in 1st District Court.

