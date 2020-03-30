December 24, 1929 – March 28, 2020 – (age 90)

On March 28, 2020, our wife, mother and grandmother, Marian Seamons Stephenson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Logan, Utah after an extended illness.

She was born December 24, 1929 in Hyde Park, Utah to Herbert Marion and Leora Lamb Seamons. She was the third of six children.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ralph A. Stephenson, April 14, 1948 in the Logan Utah Temple. They were married just shy of 72 years.

She was a loving and dedicated mother of 4 children, 17 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Marian worked at Cache Valley Electric as the executive secretary for 45 years, working for three generations of the Laub family.

Her lifelong focus was her family and her kind nature made the Stephenson home a gathering place for her children, their friends, and extended family. Marian is a treasure for our family forever. We honor her for her constant love, good judgment and council.

She loved her family, grandchildren, dipping chocolates, traveling and fishing with Ralph, reading, and was recognized as a bonafide card shark when playing with her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and her family enjoyed large family dinners.

She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in various callings including Relief Society President, Primary Presidency, Visiting Teaching Supervisor, and assisted with many humanitarian projects.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Leora Seamons, her sisters, Geneva Mecham, Evelyn Alley, Thelma Joy McMurdie, and brother, Lavon Seamons.

She is survived by her devoted husband Ralph and four children, Karen (Kim) Marshall, Robert (KaraLee) Stephenson, Michael (Sandy) Stephenson, and Suzanne (David) Drysdale. She is also survived by her sister, Nola (Grant) Carling.

Because of social distancing, there will be a private family graveside service held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Logan Cemetery.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to CNS Hospice service, Riley Clark, Debra Smith, Lacie Hansen, Dan Judd and the rest of the angel care givers, as well as many friends and neighbors.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cvmortuary.com