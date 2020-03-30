Heaven got a whole lot bigger on March 29, 2020 when Nada Jean Dunn Thomas finished her work on the earth. She loved the name her mother, Ruth Wilkes, and her Father, Thomas Merlin Dunn, gave her on December 18, 1931.

If someone called her “Nada” without the “Jean” she wouldn’t answer. In her youth she worked the soda fountain at Burgoyne Drug in Montpelier with her sisters. She especially loved waiting on a very handsome west-side young man named Karel S. Thomas. June 16, 1950 they tied the knot and began to raise their family in Bloomington. From 1964 to1992 she served the community as Bloomington Postmaster. She raised the flag for twenty seven years over our town. She had a deep love for her country and was very patriotic.

She loved to camp, go to rodeos, travel, look out her windows, and swing in her swing watching the world go by. She will be forever remembered for her garage parties, fried chicken, peas and potatoes and peanut rolls. She always had on hand popsicles and root beer floats for the great-grandkids.

She was the happiest when her hands were busy crafting a new project, repairing anything worn out, knitting each of her family a Christmas sock or sewing for her grandkids and great-grandkids a comfort quilt. “The best place beneath heaven above is under a quilt handmade with Grandma’s love.”

She was a humble disciple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in a variety of church callings with obedience, dedication and love.

She is survived by her beloved sisters, Joann Barkdull and Merla Gibbs. Her children, Connie Thomas (David Powers) of Holladay, Utah, Cindy (Kim) Erickson of Fish Haven, Idaho, Wayne (Debbie) Thomas of Bloomington, Idaho and Brenda (Todd) Larsen of Holladay, Utah; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and her cat Peek-aboo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Karel, son Steven and granddaughter, Toya Thomas and her brother, Allen Dunn.

A family graveside service will be held at the Bloomington cemetery, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1:00pm. A live stream of the service can be found on Schwab-Matthews Mortuary facebook page.

Because of our mother’s love of angels the family requests in lieu of flowers be someone’s angel; give comfort, a kind word or lend a helping hand.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com