Robert Clifford Egbert, 88, loving Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020 surrounded by his children. He’s now reunited with his beautiful wife, Benetta.

Bob was born on September 16, 1931 to Clifford Glen Egbert and Mary Martin Egbert in Fairview, Idaho. Graduated from Preston High School and was honorably discharged from the United States Navy.

Married Benetta Glover on October 16, 1953 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 23, 1961.

He is survived by his children Cathy (Frank) Bost, Wayne (Debby) Egbert, Brenda Egbert and Stephen Egbert. 8 Grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren (with one more on the way). He is also survived by brothers, Weldon, Jim and Scott as well as sister, Kay and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, loving wife Benetta and sisters, Waneta and Carol.

The family would like to thank Stefanie and Ashlie for their exceptional care in taking care of our Dad. You Rock!!

A private family viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful. A family graveside service will follow at Lake View Cemetery at 11:30am.

