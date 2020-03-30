Ruth Brimhall Johnson, age 85, peacefully returned to live with her Heavenly Father, her parents, sisters’ Lavonda Wilson and Helen Berry, two grandchildren Savannah Angeleigh Moore and Dallas Allen Johnson, and son-in-law Darryl Chandler Williams on Wednesday March 25, 2020.

Ruth was born May 31, 1934 in Provo, Utah to Wilford Woodruff and Olva D. Evans Brimhall. She was the youngest of 3 girls. She spent her childhood making mischief of one kind and another around Provo. She was very proud of graduating from Brigham Young High.

We still don’t know how he proposed, but she married Wendell J. Johnson on July 9, 1952 in the Logan, Utah LDS temple. Wendell joined the Army in 1953. They served a stake mission in San Jose, California. Some of their fondest memories and best friends are from this time in their lives.

They returned home to Utah to attend USU a few years later. Ruth graduated with a Bachelor’s in Elementary and Early Childhood Development. She took a teaching position in Brigham City for a short time. After that, she taught at Edith Bowen. She left this prestigious position at Edith Bowen Lab School to follow the love of her life, Wendell, to Dubois, Idaho where she taught in a literal closet.

After 11 years of waiting they were blessed with a bundle of joy and two others quickly followed. She left the classroom that she loved to raise her 3 children that brought her even more joy.

After living in Malad for about 6 years they moved to Bear Lake Valley where she taught kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade at AJ Winters for 28 years. Ruth loved being in the classroom. She was a very gifted teacher and had an incredible mind. She could bring things out of children that they didn’t even know were there. Ruth’s classroom was a magical place and every student that went through there was changed and will always remember Mrs. Johnson.

Ruth is survived by husband Wendell J. Johnson, daughter Rebecca Williams Lahti (Kjol), son Dr. Jeffrey W. Johnson (Janet), daughter Debra Ann Johnson Moore (Wayne) and 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

We were blessed to call Ruth wife, mother, and grandmother. She brought the light of Christ into every life she touched. She was deeply loved and will be missed.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Montpelier Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com