Wanda Mary Mooy Freed, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020.

Wanda was born April 19, 1934 to Arthur Cyril and Verona Clegg Winters in Lehi, Utah. Wanda graduated from Pleasant Grove High where she played on the basketball team. She attended LDS Business College.

In 1955, Wanda married William F. Mooy in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had four children. During their marriage, they lived in: Salt Lake City; Bountiful; Sunnyvale, California; and Sandy, Utah. They were married for 54 years. William passed away in 2010. She married Bert Freed in 2011.

Wanda was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had many calling in the Church some of which included Primary President, Relief Society Presidency, Primary Teacher, Visiting Teacher and Coordinator, and Temple Worker. She had a love for genealogy and reading the scriptures.

Wanda enjoyed watching Jazz basketball games, assembling puzzles, reading, quilting, baking and writing poetry and limericks. She was the President in the Dutch Fireside Group. She was heavily involved with Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was also an avid gardener. Wanda was very athletic in her youth, playing basketball and softball.

Family always came first for Wanda. She loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. They brought so much love and joy to her life. She also loved pets, particularly her dogs Penny, Luhy and Moose

Wanda is survived by her children: Anna Mooy, Starla Woodbury, Dan (Melissa) Mooy, Bert’s children; Dan Freed, Ellen (Brian) Spaulding, Mary Ann (Glenn) Smith, Stef (Todd) Butte and Blake (Yasmin) Freed. Also surviving Wanda’s sister, Verleen Winters Jones and brother, Arnell Winters, nine grandchildren, 23 step-grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands William F. Mooy and Bert Freed; son, William A. Mooy; parents and three brothers.

Special thanks and appreciation to Blake and Yasmin for their kindness and ongoing care. Stef and Todd opened their home to her and provided generous home care and wonderful pets. Maple Springs Assisted Living aids, Fyre (her hospice nurse), Jason (her social worker) for all their love and care.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to hold a private family viewing at Myers Mortuary of Brigham City, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. A memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com