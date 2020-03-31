Central Idaho earthquake felt throughout Cache Valley

Written by Will Feelright
March 31, 2020
USGS map showing those who felt Tuesday’s earthquake.

LOGAN — A 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook residents again throughout northern Utah Tuesday night. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was reported to have occurred at 5:52 p.m. near Stanley, Idaho.

The USGS seismograph station recorded the epicenter of the quake at approximately 6.2 miles below the earth’s surface. An interactive map showed it was felt by residents throughout Idaho, including people in northern Utah and western Montana.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries in Cache Valley.

Almost two weeks ago, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred on March 18 just after 7 a.m. near Magna. It caused some structural damage throughout the Salt Lake area but no major injuries.

