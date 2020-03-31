May 25, 1934 May 25, 1934

March 24, 2020 – (age 85)



Djon Olsen Talbot, 85, formerly of Springfield, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Logan, Utah, surrounded by her loving children.

Djon was born May 25, 1934 in Preston, Idaho, to Thomas Demont and Hildred Day Olsen. She grew up in Weston, Idaho, until her junior year, when the family moved to Boise where she graduated from Boise High School. She worked for a year after graduation at the Boise State Capital as secretary to the head of the Department of Agriculture. She loved earning her own money to buy Christmas gifts for her siblings and parents.

After agreeing to be his “little ball and chain”, Djon married Kenneth S. Talbot on May 21, 1953 in the Logan Utah Temple. She was welcomed as a sister by his large family who she loved as her own. Together Ken and Djon had seven children: Craig, Teri, Kelly, Cindy, Reed, Sandra and Karen. They worked together to operate a 365 acre dairy farm in Sterling, Idaho, for 25 years. After retirement, they moved into a large home near the Springfield lake and park where they enjoyed visits from their growing family which now includes 37 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

Djon enjoyed reading, cooking, cake decorating, baking, crocheting, sewing, and serving those around her. She was the Grandview Grade School cook for four years and was also a cook in the Aberdeen School District. She volunteered as an Election Inspector during many election years. Djon enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors when she worked at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and part-time at the Springfield Market. She was a self taught beautician, happily helping those who sought her assistance.

Djon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society President, counselor in the Primary presidency, and taught in the Young Women’s program. She and Kenneth served many years as temple workers in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Djon is survived by her children: daughter-in-law Julie (Craig) Talbot of Carthage, Missouri, Teri Lynn (Randy) Anderson of Logan, Utah, Kelly Ann (John) Neilsen of Medford, Oregon, Cindy Kay (James) Hilton of South Jordan, Utah, Thomas Reed (Jill) Talbot of Perry, Utah, Sandra Lee (David) Jensen of Riverton, Utah, and Karen Djon (Robert) Baker of Blackfoot, Idaho. She is survived by her siblings, Joan Maisey of Meridian, Idaho, Mary Ann (Larry) Manion of Burley, Idaho and Lynn (Roger) Morse of Taylorsville, Utah; She will also be greatly missed by surviving in-laws and many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; son, Kenneth Craig Talbot; parents, Thomas Demont and Hildred Olsen; and siblings, LaRae Olsen and Dennis Demont Olsen.

Due to the current worldwide pandemic, a funeral service for immediate family only was held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Interment in the Moreland Cemetery.

A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled later in the summer, date and time to be determined.



