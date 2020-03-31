Doris Omeara Olsen Baker Daniels passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 one day after celebrating her 98th birthday.

She was born March 25, 1922 in Brigham City, Utah the daughter of Melvin and Virginia Olsen. She spent her formative years in Brigham City before moving with her family to Logan, Utah where she graduated from Logan High in 1939.

She possessed an outstanding light operatic voice and was a professional clarinetist. After briefly attending Utah State, she went to Los Angeles, California where she used her voice, and music abilities, to sing and play background music in several Hollywood movies. When World War II broke out, she went to work for Boeing Aircraft and helped build many B-17 bombers as a Parts Expeditor.

It was in Los Angeles she met a handsome Marine, William Bethel Baker. They were married on November 22, 1942. Bill was called to serve in the South Pacific where he was killed in action. Omeara was left to raise a daughter he never knew, Billie Patricia Baker.

Omeara returned to Logan and finished her degree at Utah State, and fell in love with Francis Russell Daniels who was a student and member of the USU track and field team. They were married June 12, 1947 in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Murray, Utah and San Bruno, California before settling in Millbrae, California where they lived for many years. After Russ retired from teaching, and with all the children gone, they moved to Lake of the Pines, California where they spent many wonderful years before moving to Perry, Utah. They made many cherished friendships in Perry.

Omeara is survived by her children: Billie Patricia Connelly, David Russell (Louise) Daniels, Christine Louise (Brad) Larsen, Aileen (John) Archibald, Judy Ann (Robert) Wells and Elizabeth Jean (David) Johnson. Also surviving are 23 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren (one more on the way). She was preceded in death by husbands William Bethel Baker and Francis Russell Daniels, brothers Theron and Keith Olsen.

The family would like to thank Applegate Hospice for their time and efforts in making Omeara’s last days peaceful and comfortable.

Out of respect, and concern, for public health and safety, the family has chosen to hold a private family viewing and Graveside service. A brief viewing will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah with Graveside service to follow at 1:30pm at the Brigham City Cemetery. The 1:30pm Graveside service may be viewed via ZOOM. For a link, please e-mail mediate@wellsfamily.org

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com