Logan issues toilet paper plea

LOGAN – In the midst of the life-threatening Coronavirus outbreak, issues relating to toilet paper (or lack thereof) continue to be a distraction for public officials nationwide.

Logan is no exception. City officials have issued a plea to local citizens to “stop flushing garbage down the toilet.”

Inappropriate materials ending up in the city sewer system have always been a problem, according to Charon Sprague, a spokesperson for the Logan Public Works Department. With the panic buying of toilet paper due to the Coronavirus and the resulting empty shelves at local retailers, city employee now are seeing “a slight increase” in problems caused by products that do not dissolve in the sewer lines.

The recent public service announcement by city officials was issued in the hope of heading off more serious problems, Sprague explains.

The only paper product that should be flushed is toilet paper, according to public works officials. Any other paper product – even those advertised as flushable, bio-degradable or compostable – do not dissolve in water.

The flushing of those types of products, especially wipes, rags, paper towels or diapers, can cause damage to lateral pipes running from homes to the sewer system and clogs in sewer mains and sewer pumping stations.

Those problems can result in sewers backing up into homeowners’ basements or costly repairs. Public works officials warn that homeowners will be responsible for repairs to lateral pipes and taxpayers will have to foot the expense for repairs to public sewers.

“We are all in this together,” the PSA concludes. “Be a good neighbor and citizen by making sure the only paper your toilet sees is toilet paper.”