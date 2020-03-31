Logan man arrested for a string of early morning vandalisms

Booking photo for Kenneth L. Pyper (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with smashing windows throughout the city two weeks ago.

Kenneth L. Pyper was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by video from the Cache County Jail. He was charged with 11 misdemeanors of criminal mischief.

Later, Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons described how officers began receiving multiple calls on the morning of March 18. The complainants described a male individual seen throwing rocks through building and vehicle windows.

Detectives followed the path of the vandalism that included victims in the Island Neighborhood, Logan High School and areas of downtown. They were able to get video footage of the suspect, walking by the high school, and through the Smith’s parking lot and Cache Transit Center.

A woman had also claimed she witnessed some of vandalism and provided detectives with a description of the suspect.

Simmons said detectives were able to identify Pyper from the video footage and descriptions. They interviewed and later arrested him Friday morning.

During Monday’s arraignment, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck read the charges to Pyper, who requested to represent himself in court. She also set bail at $1,000 and ordered him to appear again April 6.

