Logan woman accused of prescription fraud asks court for help

Booking photo for Kathryn A. Steele (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan woman is hoping to be admitted into a court supervised drug program, as she faces multiple counts of prescription fraud. Kathryn A. Steele was arrested March 23 by agents with the Cache Rich Drug Task Force.

Steele appeared in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by video from the Cache County Jail. She has been charged with 35 counts of falsely obtaining or dispensing a prescription and one count of identity fraud, all third-degree felonies.

According to an arrest report, Steele altered doctor prescriptions to try and purchase drugs at local pharmacies. This allegedly occurred more than 35 times, between August 2019 and February 2020.

During Monday’s court hearing, public defender Ryan Holdaway said Steele wished to be admitted into Drug Court. The program offers treatment and counseling to people suffering from drug addictions, while also requiring regular appearances before a judge, frequent and random drug testing, and monitoring by probation officers.

Judge Brian Cannell, who now oversees the program, said he would refer Steele’s case to the Drug Court Committee. Although, he explained that he wasn’t ready to release Steele on pre-trial supervision because of the risk of her safety and the public’s.

Steele will appear again in court Tuesday. She could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

