One more positive case of coronavirus, total now stands at 14 in Bear River Health District

LOGAN – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the Bear River Health District grew to 14 Tuesday.

An individual over 60 years old contracted the disease to become the seventh case in Cache County. There are seven in Box Elder County and still no reported cases in Rich County.

The most recent patient is now in self-isolation at home.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said Tuesday at the Utah Department of Health press briefing that there is evidence Utah’s social distancing practices are working.

“We continue to see promising numbers that give us hope that social distancing is working and give us evidence that it is working, given that our rate of increase has been decreasing.

“And even though our testing has increased, our positive rate still maintains at that five percent or lower rate, which is really good. However, when we talk about flattening the curve, just having a few days trend of data isn’t enough to give us any really concrete evidence. We need to go at least one to two weeks before we can make good assumptions.”

New stricter stay-at-home measures may be working, judging from Utah Department of Transportation statistics indicating traffic was down by 54 percent Monday along the Wasatch Front.

Tuesday’s Utah Department of Health COVID-19 report indicates there have been 887 confirmed cases of the disease in Utah with 18,513 persons tested. There have been five COVID-19 deaths while 73 Utahns who contracted the virus have been hospitalized.