Sonja Stapley Young was born on April 4, 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Elton W. Stapley and Elva Lunt Stapley.

Sonja grew up in Cedar City and attended school there. She graduated from Cedar High School, then attended The College of Southern Utah where she completed an associate degree in Home Economics.

She met Neil Young while in college and they were married in the New Zealand Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 6, 1961.

They raised five children in Lehi, Utah, where they resided for over 40 years. She was a dedicated mom and sacrificed her time and used her talents to raise her 5 children. She held many callings as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sonja was an excellent seamstress and an amazing cook. She was not afraid to try new things and learned many skills over the years.

She loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing. She loved the family dogs and probably has more pictures of dogs then children in the family albums. She helped support her family by working at the school cafeteria and also as an office manager for several different businesses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Gaylen (Dale) Langston and Nadene (Marvin) Robison. She is survived by her husband Neil and their five children Kyle (Debra) of Duvall, Washington, Camille Lopez (Miguel) of Tremonton, Utah, Raulan (Amy) of Burley, Idaho, Lorin (Elsha) of Rigby, Idaho, Tristan (Melissa) of Syracuse, Utah; her sister LaRae Stapley Ballard, brother Kendall Stapley (Lorna), 15 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.

