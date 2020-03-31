Susan Marie Hawkes Fullmer

March 28, 1942 – March 27, 2020 – (age 77)

Susan Marie Fullmer, born March 28, 1942 in Logan Utah, she passed away peacefully March 27, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was the daughter of Horatio Fay Hawkes and Agnes Marie Hawkes. She was eldest daughter of 10 children. Susan attended Logan High School, graduating in 1960. Susan was a bookkeeper/controller by trade.

She had a love for art and was an incredible painter. She loved to paint with oils and watercolors. She loved to point out the beauty and colors in the world, especially to her kids growing up. Anyone that knew Susan has a painting or two in their home. We would like to thank Bruce Woolsey at The Art Parlor for his friendship to Susan and making sure she was welcome and had a place to paint and visit even when her disease progressed.

She married her high school sweetheart John Reed Fullmer on December 2, 1960. Together they had four children, Kelly Reed (Kris), Kevin John (Nicole), Susan Jill (Rusty) Johnson, Nancy Ann (Lonny) Bailey. Susan had 4 children, 10 grandchildren, Alexis (Emilio), Ashley (Adrian), Tayleur (Tanner), Morgan (Levi), Layne, Saige, Ashton (Kyle), Kaden, Savannah and Cooper, and 6 great-grandchildren, Dwayne, Markus, Jacob, Lettie, Jayceon and Kambri.

She is survived by her four children, Kelly Fullmer (Kris) of Roy, Utah, Kevin Fullmer (Nicole) of North Ogden, Utah, Jill Johnson (Rusty) of Huntsville, Utah, and Nancy Bailey (Lonny) of Huntsville, Utah, her siblings (Janette) Hawkes, Diane (Linden) Peterson, Randy Hawkes, Carmen Roskelley, Becky (Mike) Williams, Shelley Jeanne Hawkes, Nancy (Gary) Deimer and Brett (Sherri) Hawkes.

She is proceeded in death by her husband John Reed Fullmer, her parents Horatio Fay Hawkes and Agnus Marie Hawkes, her brother Stephen Hawkes, sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Ray Fehlman and sister-in-law Janet Hawkes.

Special thanks to Mountain Ridge Assisted Living and Quail Meadows Assisted Living. Also, thank you Jeff Vining and Bristol Hospice for arranging Susan to be able to be with her family with the COVID19 pandemic.

A small family graveside service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Ben Lomond Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer for all her family and friends after the COVID19 is behind us.

