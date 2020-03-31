USU student, employee test positive for coronavirus

LOGAN – Utah State University has received its first confirmed COVID-19 cases among the campus community.

According to a news release from the university, one case is an employee who has not been on campus for 14 days, the other is a student who lives off-campus. Both are recovering and isolating at home, the news release says.

These cases are the first two confirmed in the university community, and USU relies on students and employees to self-report a positive test result.

“I know this information may cause our students and employees concern, and I want to reassure you that we are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said USU President Noelle Cockett in the statement. “We’ll get through this by treating each other with compassion and doing our part to prevent the spread.”

USU is currently in “level 2” of its Infectious Disease Response Plan, but decisions on whether or not the university will move to “level 1” will be discussed Wednesday among university administrators, said USU spokeswoman Emilie Wheeler.

If USU moves to “level 1,” USU administrators will identify “essential” employees — such as security officers and on-campus housing workers — and those workers will be contacted by their supervisors. Employees who are able to work remotely will do so and employees who cannot work remotely and are not considered “essential” will be paid through “COVID-19 administrative leave.”

According to the Utah Department of Health, anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — such as shortness of breath, fever or a dry cough — are encouraged to isolate at home to avoid spreading the disease. Those experiencing life-threatening symptoms are encouraged to seek immediate medical care.