Carla Mae Abersold Chamblin, 84, passed away in Brigham City, Utah on March 31, 2020.

She was born on September 15, 1935 in Logan, Utah to Seymore Raymond & LaVon Rhea Abersold. Carla was raised in Cache Valley where she attended South Cache High School. Throughout her life she spent time living in Utah, Idaho, and California.

Throughout her life, Carla has worked as a homemaker, seamstress, served school lunch, manufacturer, and caretaker. She retired from being a caretaker in 1997 at the age of 62.

She was a very compassionate person, spending much of her life taking care of others. She loved serving as a visiting teaching with the ladies in her ward. Carla enjoyed outings with her friends and family. She was an avid Gardner and had received Yard of the Month twice in her community.

Holidays and birthdays were very important to Carla. She never missed a birthday of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Carla is survived by her children: Buddy (Anita) Hindberg, Renee (Joe) Uitdenbogaard, Bobby (Emeryll) Hindberg, Bonnie (Roger) Williams, Linda (Monte) Orchard, and Jana (Terry) House; brother: Lamont (Linda) Abersold; 29 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Mary Freed; and daughter: Vonda Lee Hindberg.

A private family service will be held at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

