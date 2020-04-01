Dan R. Erb

Written by Obituaries
April 1, 2020

July 25, 1938 – March 18, 2020 – (age 82)

Dan R. Erb passed away March 18, 2020, with his wife and family by his side, after he fought a hard battle with cancer.

Dan was born July 25, 1938, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Robert G. and Inez Roundy Erb. They moved back to Utah when he was a young boy.

Dan attended school in Brigham City and graduated from Utah State University.

Dan was known for his friendliness, and being a hard worker, artist, and devoted husband and father.

Dan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arliene T. Erb; children: Kim Robert (Shelley), Troy Douglas (Stacy), and Ryan Shawn; and grandchildren: Drew, Chad, Jake, Alina, Hannah, and Lily Erb, and Curtis Elder and Lindsey Morales.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Dignity Memorial

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.