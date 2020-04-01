July 25, 1938 – March 18, 2020 – (age 82)

Dan R. Erb passed away March 18, 2020, with his wife and family by his side, after he fought a hard battle with cancer.

Dan was born July 25, 1938, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Robert G. and Inez Roundy Erb. They moved back to Utah when he was a young boy.

Dan attended school in Brigham City and graduated from Utah State University.

Dan was known for his friendliness, and being a hard worker, artist, and devoted husband and father.

Dan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arliene T. Erb; children: Kim Robert (Shelley), Troy Douglas (Stacy), and Ryan Shawn; and grandchildren: Drew, Chad, Jake, Alina, Hannah, and Lily Erb, and Curtis Elder and Lindsey Morales.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

