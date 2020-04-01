June 28, 1947 – March 31, 2020 – (age 72)

Ema Marquez, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Bear River City, Utah of natural causes.

She was born on June 28, 1947 in Creel, Mexico, a daughter of Manuel and Rafaela Gutierrez Trasvina. She was reared and educated in Creel, Mexico.

She married Manuel Marquez in 1979 in Mexico. He preceded her in death in 1999.

Ema was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she loved to work in the Relief Society.

Ema enjoyed to crochet, cooking, cleaning, reading, singing, and mostly being with her family.

Surviving are four children, Alicia (Ian) Palmer; Luis (Maria) Trasvina; Esmeralda (Adolfo) Gust; Manuel (Alely) Marquez; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, four sisters, Monica, Flor, Chayo and Laura and three brothers, Rafael, Jorge and Vicente. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Manuel and one son, Eduardo Marquez.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 in a private service at Gillies Funeral Chapel. There will be a Zoom publications, if you would like to be part of the services please email to mandy@gfc-utah.com and we will send you an invitation. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be sent to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO Box 704, Brigham City, UT 84302 to offset funeral expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com