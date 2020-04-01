First medical cannabis facility opens in North Logan

Tim Pearl, director of operations, holds up some of the Standlee branded products especially grown for medical use.

NORTH LOGAN – True North of Utah launched Cache Valley’s first medical cannabis pharmacy, Perfect Earth Modern Apothecary, on Wednesday, April 1 with a soft opening at their temporary North Logan location.

Mike Standlee, CEO of True North Organics and Perfect Earth Modern Apothecary, said they will hold a larger grand opening once the COVID-19 social distancing is no longer required.

“In the meantime, we are extremely excited to serve patients across Utah within the recommended social distancing parameters,” he said. “We have taken great care to build and design a world class pharmacy where patients can feel comfortable getting the medicine they need.”

Standlee has had three locations in Arizona for three years and is no stranger to the agriculture industry. The Idaho farmer produces feed for horses, livestock, small animal feed for animal owners across the nation.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, sales have gone up in Arizona,” he said. “We are excited about being part of this community.”

“Roots to Remedy is our slogan,” Standlee added. “We control the product from start to finish. We even have our own product brands.”

The facility has several security measures to guard against illegal entry into the building.

Before anyone can obtain any medical cannabis they must obtain a medical card or a letter of recommendation from their physician, which can be used until the end of this calendar year. Instructions on how to obtain a card or letter can be found on the Utah Department of Heath website: medicalcannabis.utah.gov/patients.

Greta Brandt, president of the company, said the health and safety of patients is their top priority.

“Given the current situation stemming from COVID-19, we encourage patients to upload copies of their recommendation letters to our website,” she said. “This saves time and allows us to process these patients in a matter that supports social distancing parameters.”

Chief Operations Officer Bill Stevens said they are proud to bring quality, organic products that have been grown and cultivated right here in Utah under in-house brands to patients who have anxiously awaited the relief and healing that medical cannabis offers.

“Our strains are carefully and artistically crafted to be as diverse as our patients who use them,” he said.

Interested patients can make a consultation appointment with their pharmacist on their website www.PerfectEarthUtah.com.

On April 2, the pharmacy will be open to the public with no appointment required Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (hours subject to change).