GOP conventions still on but remotely

LOGAN – In Northern Utah there are several candidates for Governor, several candidates for the First Congressional District in the race to replace retiring representative Rob Bishop. Many delegates and registered Republicans have been wondering about party conventions in the wake of the pandemic. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Cache G.O.P. chairman Chris Booth talked about how the planning is going for state and county conventions.

“The county convention is scheduled for the 16th of April. We’ll do a Facebook LIVE stream for the opening,” Booth said.

He said he will then list all the candidates in their respective races.

“Then we’ll open the voting. We’re doing it electronically and all because of our directive to practice social distancing and of course we want to be sensitive to those that are in the demographic that are most affected by this.”

Booth said this has affected every candidate with how they go about their campaigning. The state GOP convention will be held April 25th and will also be a virtual experience. For more information, visit CacheGOP.com.