Jane Colleen Marble, age 86 of Pleasant View, Utah passed away on April 1, 2020.

Colleen was born September 17, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Charles H. Norris and Nell Robison Norris.

She attended Mound Fort Jr. High and Ogden High School. She was a member of the Chester Street gang.

She was married to Harold D. Marble on November 28, 1952 in Ogden, Utah. They were married for 67 years.

She worked for the Weber County school lunch program for many years.

Colleen was a wonderful cook. Everyone enjoyed her banana bread and butter-horn rolls. She loved to crochet, garden, and sew.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many positions.

Survived by her husband, Harold Doyle Marble, daughters Susan Jenkins (Jeff), Tina Loock (Kent), Wendy Flitton (Mike) along with 8 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Deweyville Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com