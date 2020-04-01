February 13, 1953 – March 27, 2020 – (age 67)

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister Julie B. Erekson (67) passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, in North Logan, Utah after enduring a long battle of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Julie was born into a loving family on February 13, 1953 in Logan, Utah to Max Ellot and Alta Beth Brunson. Julie was the 2nd youngest of her 6 siblings. Her parents built their home on the Island below First Dam along the Logan River.

The family owned many animals growing up. Living along the river is where Julie developed her love for fishing, being in the outdoors, and a love for many unique pets. Her father Max was a talented musician and passed on his passion for music and playing the guitar to Julie. The Spanish Fandango is a beloved guitar song of the family, and she, her sons, brothers, and nephews all have their special version.

Julie graduated from Logan High School and later moved to Providence, Utah where she was married to Kevin Burke. Kevin and Julie had three children, Lisa, Michelle, and Jeff. Julie later married Kent Erekson and moved back to the Brunson home on the Island where they had an additional son, Brandon.

Julie always had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. She loved music and passed on her love for music to her children. She was always known to have music playing, especially on the weekends when she would work in her yard or while cleaning the house.

Along with raising her children and babysitting many children in her home, Julie had many jobs outside of the home. She worked at her parent’s wedding and photography business at The Brunson Colonial Mansion, Schreiber’s Cheese, Wurlitzer’s, Bourn’s Integrated Technologies, Medicine Lodge, and Icon. She had a strong work ethic and enjoyed her jobs and the many lifetime friendships she made at each.

Julie was artistically talented and an incredible seamstress. She enjoyed creating pottery, embroidery, and spent numerous hours creating glass etchings, stained glass, and Christmas ornaments. Many family members may have a piece of her etched glasswork in their homes.

There were many family food traditions with her sharing homemade Lemon Meringue Pies, Clam Chowder, and Éclair Cakes. Her homemade macaroni and cheese was a favorite of her children and grandchildren.

Julie had a green thumb and loved caring for her flowers and many plants, both inside and outside of her home. She had a love for the holidays and enjoyed decorating for them and dressing up for Halloween.

Family was very important to Julie. She loved her parents dearly and spent many hours caring for them. She loved spending time with her 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She always had Creamies ready for them and enjoyed sharing them on the front porch in the summer.

Julie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents Max Ellot Brunson and Alta Beth, sister-in-law Faye Brunson, and grandson Trevor Nield. She is survived by her children (and spouses) Lisa Nield (Troy), Michelle Simpson (partner Dave Colling), Jeff Erekson (Lara), and Brandon Erekson (Tyson). Also, her siblings, Ellot Brunson (Kathy), Peter Brunson (Annette), Bonnie James (Alan), Larry Brunson (Debbie), Norene Snyder (Steve), and Jim Brunson and many beloved nieces and nephews.

We want to thank the talented staff from Access Home Care, Integrity Hospice, and Maple Springs for their care of our mother. Due to the pandemic, we will be holding a private graveside service and a celebration of Julie’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org in Julie Erekson’s name as a tribute.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net