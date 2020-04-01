Logan man given max jail sentence for vehicle burglary and other crimes

Booking photo for Henry F. Dunlap (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Logan man has been given the maximum jail sentence after confessing to breaking into a vehicle and later assaulting a fellow jail inmate. Henry F. Dunlap has been incarcerated since being arrested Feb. 3.

Dunlap was sentenced in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by video from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to burglary of a vehicle and assault by prisoner, both class A misdemeanors.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said Dunlap had a “pretty robust” adult criminal record. She also noted that his pre-sentence report, compiled by probation agents, described his actions as “intensive.”

Judge Fonnesbeck described how she had never seen a report with such a scathing review of a defendant. She told Dunlap, “You have some serious issues that are putting others in danger.”

Dunlap was sentenced to serve 364 days in the jail, but given credit for the 75 day he had previously served. He was also denied the opportunity for work release.

Court records show, Dunlap was arrested last July and later convicted of possession or use of a controlled substance, violation of a protective order, and exposing a child to be exposed to a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors.

