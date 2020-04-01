New coronavirus cases reported in Box Elder County, local emergency rooms remain open for urgent care

BRIGHAM CITY – Reports of two more positive tests of COVID-19 in Box Elder County have pushed to 16 the number of cases of the disease in the Bear River Health District.

An individual over the age of 60 contracted it while traveling and the other involved a person under 18 and resulted from community spread. There are now seven cases in Cache County and nine in Box Elder County and still none in Rich County.

The Wednesday Utah Department of Health COVID-19 report indicates there have been 1,012 confirmed cases of the disease in Utah and 20,155 persons have been tested. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths while 91 Utahns who contracted the virus have been hospitalized.

A national discussion in recent days regarding the pros and cons of face mask use in the COVID-19 fight led Bear River Health Department officials to quote the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The CDC website says the only people who need to wear a face mask are those who are sick or are caring for someone who is sick and unable to wear a mask.

“But in an interview with NPR Monday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the agency is taking another look at the data around mask use by the general public.”

This week in the Cache Valley healthcare community, both Logan Regional Hospital and the Cache Valley Hospital heard from callers under the impression that emergency room access at both hospitals is limited to COVID-19 patients only.

Logan Regional spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald said “non-urgent” COVID-19 patients are referred to the hospital’s North Valley Instacare. But urgent COVID-19 patients and all others in need of immediate help are welcomed to the hospital’s ER facilities.

Nathan Hall, of Cache Valley Hospital in North Logan, said emergency room facilities are always open to patients with urgent needs.