Police successfully end Logan standoff after suspect allegedly threatened family

SWAT teams and negotiators outside a Logan home near 1550 N. 1600 E., Apr. 1, 2020 (Will Feelright).

LOGAN — Police were able to diffuse a standoff Wednesday night after a man threatened his family and later warned that he was going to take his own life. The incident started around 11:45 a.m. near 1550 N. 1600 E.

Logan City Police Asst. Chief Jeff Simmons said the suspect allegedly threatened the family member with a weapon. He then barricaded himself inside a shed on the property.

The family member called police, who responded to the area and attempted to make contact with the individual. SWAT teams and negotiators were later brought in to assist in communicating with the suspect.

The family was able to evacuate the home without injury. Traffic along 1600 E. was also detoured as a precaution.

According to emergency radio traffic, the man told police several times that he would not be taken into custody alive. He also told them that he had lied about not having a gun.

Simmons explained that officers and negotiators remained on scene throughout the standoff. They attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours without any resolution.

At approximately 6:50 pm, the suspect was safely taken into custody after a tracked robot was used to open the shed doors and approach the suspect. A small fire ignited by the man was quickly extinguished by fire personnel.

Simmons said, the man had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He is expected to be booked into the Cache County Jail later tonight.

