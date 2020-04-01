Utah State women’s basketball adds Jauwan Scaife to coaching staff

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head women’s basketball coach Kayla Ard announced Wednesday the addition of Jauwan Scaife (pronounced Juh-wahn Skay-f) as an assistant coach.

Scaife joins the Aggies after spending the previous two seasons (2019-20) at Murray State, where he had key roles in player development, recruiting, offensive schemes and game plans, and assisted with in-game adjustments. During the 2018-19 season, Scaife helped the Racers to nine conference victories, the most by Murray State since the 2008-09 season. Scaife also helped Evelyn Adebayo and Macey Turley earn all-Ohio Valley Conference honors. Adebayo went on to play as a graduate transfer for Connecticut during this past season.

“I’m very grateful to coach Ard for giving me an opportunity to become a part of her staff,” Scaife said. “I am excited and look forward to building something special at Utah State.”

Before his time at Murray State, Scaife spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Evansville, where he worked primarily with perimeter players. Scaife was also an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri for two seasons, as he helped the Redhawks advance to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament for the first time in seven seasons during the 2015-16 campaign. Scaife helped Kerri Gasper earn honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Conference honors at Evansville, while Brianna Mitchell was named to the all-OVC team during his time at Southeast Missouri. Scaife also served as a graduate assistant and video coordinator for Ball State’s men’s basketball from 2013-15.

“I could not be more excited to have Jauwan joining our staff,” Ard said. “I have known him and his family for a long time, and I know he is a good man from an exceptional family. His knowledge of the game, work ethic, ability to develop players and his recruiting skill set are all things that are going to help this program rise. I feel lucky to have him joining the program and I know Aggie nation is going to love him.”

Scaife played collegiately for Ball State from 2009-13, graduating in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in sports administration. He then earned a master’s degree in physical education with a specialization in coaching from Ball State in 2013.

Scaife, who ranks 14th all-time in Ball State history with 1,326 career points, also holds the school record for most made 3-pointers with 203, setting the mark in the final game of his career. As a senior, he earned second team all-Mid America Conference honors.