Utah State women’s basketball announces addition of Jeanne Kenney to staff

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head women’s basketball coach Kayla Ard announced Tuesday the hiring of Jeanne (French origin – pronounced like genre without the ‘re’) Kenney as an assistant coach.

“I am honored to be a part of the USU family,” Kenney said. “I’ve known coach Ard for almost a decade, and while her on-court success speaks for itself, it’s her coaching philosophy and standard of excellence that makes me excited to be a part of her program.”

Kenney has been the head coach of her high school alma mater, St. Michael (Baton Rouge, La.) the past four seasons (2017-20), where she earned District 6-4A Coach of the Year honors in both 2017 and 2018. Kenney led St. Michael HS to its first-ever 20-win season this past year. Before earning the head coaching role, Kenney was an assistant coach at St. Michael in the 2015-16 season. Kenney started her coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at UCLA in the 2014-15 season as the Bruins finished with a 19-18 overall record.

“I am amped to have Jeanne on board and joining the Aggie family,” Ard said. “Her passion and energy for basketball is just like mine, and I know the players and fans are going to love what she brings to Logan. I’ve known Jeanne since her playing days at LSU, and she is one of the hardest workers I have ever seen. Her basketball IQ is off the charts, and she will be able to pass her knowledge along and develop our players here at Utah State. She has a tireless work ethic and will do anything to help the program succeed. I am excited to work with her.”

Kenney, who graduated from LSU with a degree in kinesiology in 2014, was a point guard for the Tigers for four seasons as she played in 129 career games with 85 starts. She finished 10th all-time in assists at LSU with 372 and made 137 career 3-pointers to rank seven in program history. Kenney played high school basketball at St. Michael HS, where she was rated the No. 31 overall player by ESPN Hoopgurlz.com. Kenney also earned her master’s degree in coach and athletic administration and exercise sports science from Concordia University Irvine in 2015.