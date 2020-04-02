8 more COVID-19 cases found in Bear River Health District, caused by community spread

LOGAN – The largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District — 8 — was recorded in the 24-hour period between mid-day reports on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday night three new cases were found and five more were reported Thursday morning. The new totals include 15 cases in Cache County and nine in Box Elder County. Rich County has not reported any cases.

A contributing factor to the big jump in case numbers resulted from a healthcare provider in a small family practice who went to work and wasn’t feeling well, but continued to work while sick, and exposed patients.

BRHD officials said that situation did not account for all of the new cases the last 24 hours.

BRHD issued a statement explaining the procedures that were followed.

“Quick action of our epidemiology team started a thorough and intense investigation, working through (Wednesday) night to contact any person who had possible exposure,” the statement read. “As part of this tracing we have identified 10 people who are symptomatic who are being tested and are isolated at home, and 46 individuals have been quarantined. This is the same process we follow any time we have a confirmed case.”

BRHD spokesperson Holly Budge issued a familiar message: “In any situation, please don’t work, and it doesn’t matter your profession. If you are sick, please do not go to work.”

“This recent case demonstrates the importance of staying home when you are sick,” said Bear River Health Executive Director Lloyd Berentzen. “One person not staying home while sick has resulted in more than 50 people being either isolated or quarantined.”

The Department of Health’s Thursday report indicates 1,074 COVID-19 cases, 21,065 people tested, 100 hospitalizations with the virus and seven deaths due to COVID-19.