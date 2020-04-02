Cox discusses the Coronavirus task force on KVNU’s For the People

deseretnews.com

The state coronavirus task force has a lot to do. A task force usually involves a lot of email exchanges, conference calls and some public meetings. But this task force is a very different thing. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Lt Governor Spencer Cox walked us through an average day.

“I wish there was an average day, but what I can tell you is they start very, very early and very, very late. What we’re trying to do is coordinate this entire response and it’s changed over time. Early on it was a small group of us meeting together and then the larger task force and making assignments and we had like ten subgroups that started working on this. And now we’re really in battle mode and we have an incident command that’s set up at the state capitol,” he explained.

Cox said they’ve brought people in from the private sector, the health sector and the departments of health.

“We’re all working in lockstep on these issues and they’re big and they’re varied. Testing has been the biggest one that we’re working on. We need more testing, we’ve been desperate for more testing, we’re ramping that up. We’re now testing around 2-thousand to 25-hundred people on average and we’re hoping to ramp that up to 7-thousand over the next couple weeks”

He said they are working on getting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Cox said this is an ongoing saga as Utah is competing with the rest of the world for N-95 masks and gloves.