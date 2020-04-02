June 24, 1944 – April 2, 2020 – (age 75)

Darlis Sharp Brown, age 75, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Legacy House where she has resided for many years. Darlis was born on June 24, 1944 in Preston, Idaho.

She was the last of seven children born to Arlond Edgar and Ruby Woolf Sharp. She had a happy childhood and loved the attention of her older siblings. She graduated from Preston High where she developed a talent for writing poetry and stories, which she loved to share with family and friends. Darlis graduated from USU in June of 1966 with a degree in English education. She then accepted a teaching position in Coalville, Utah to teach Jr. High and High School English and Reading. After a couple years of teaching she decided to do graduate work at BYU in English and Library Science.

While working at a Library in Salt Lake City she became acquainted with Sherman Brown who was originally from Coalville, but living in Houston, Texas. After many phone calls, letters and visits, they were married on June 26, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple. They made their home in Houston for many years and were blessed with a son, Brandon. Eventually, they made their way back to Cache Valley.

Throughout her life she enjoyed serving in many callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Darlis is survived by her son Brandon and three grandchildren, Kira, Gideon, and Ryker as well as her siblings, sister-in-law Marian Sharp, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Betty and Loren Jenks of Sequim, Washington, and Dixie and Steven Larsen of Logan, Utah.

She was proceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Roma Jean Sharp and Dorthy Griffeth, two brothers, Arlond Jr. and Ross, and by her husband Sherman.

Per her request there will be no Funeral Services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Hoytsville, Utah.

A thank you to Macaela and Becky for their care of Darlis.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cvmortuary.com