March 22, 1933 – April 1, 2020 – (age 87)

Larry Parnell Johnson was born March 22, 1933 to Parnell and Letha Johnson in Laketown, Utah.

He grew up in Laketown and graduated from North Rich High School in 1952. He spent many days doing work on the ranch and helping out “PJ” at the packing house.

He met the love of his life Charlotte and got married June 11, 1960. They had three wonderful daughters together and lived in Laketown until May 2016 when they moved to Nibley, Utah.

Larry was drafted into the United States Army on June 19, 1953 and served in Germany until May 10, 1955.

Larry had a love for the outdoors. He spent countless hours down at the lake fishing and up in the mountains hunting. He loved spending all day outside working in his garden. One of his favorite things to do in the winter was feed the deer that would come down by his house. He was also always excited when he had an opportunity to make a trip to the Wendover or Fort Hall Casino.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte, three daughters: Lisa (Eddie), Robyn (Troy), and Nicky (Jody), seven grandchildren: Tristan (Will), Bo (Aleisa), Chance (Sydney), Brady (Jessica), Brittney (Shay), Austin and Landen, and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Parnell, mother Letha, sister Janet Hodges, brother-in-law Dee Hodges, brother-in-law Clyde Stuart, niece Janeice Hodges, and nephew Eddie Stuart.

Being mindful of the current health orders, there will be a viewing held for family and close friends from 11:00am – 12:00 noon on Saturday April 4, 2020 in Laketown, Utah at the Troy Esterholdt residence with a graveside to follow at the Laketown Cemetery, 437 South 70 East, Laketown, Utah.

