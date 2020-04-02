Logan’s annual cleanup campaign to begin April 13

Logan officials say the annual cleanup campaign by the city's Public Works Department will begin April 13.

LOGAN – In the midst of seemingly endless announcements of Coronavirus cancellations and closures, Logan public works officials say the city’s annual spring cleanup effort will occur on schedule.

The cleanup campaign by city crews will begin on Monday, April 13, according to LPWD spokesperson Charon Sprague.

But the Coronavirus will still have an impact on the effort, she says.

“Due to the current COVID-19 concerns and social distancing,” Sprague explains, “our cleanup crew sizes have been limited. We will not be able to visit any street more than one time.

“Please help our crews limit their exposure time during the Spring Cleanup by ensuring that all green waste is ready for pick-up by April 13.”

Green waste is organic material such as branches, lawn clippings and leaves. Guidelines issued by the Logan Public Works Department say that waste intended for pick-up should not be any larger than 6 feet in length or more than 12 inches in diameter. Large tree stumps will not be collected.

The city guidelines say that the green waste to be picked up should be stacked on the parking strips in front of residents’ homes. Waste piles should not be located close to fire hydrants, water meters, mailboxes or trees. If garbage or other inorganic debris is mixed in the green waste, it will not be picked up.

City officials urge residents to park off the street as much as possible during the cleanup effort so that city crews will be able to easily access the green waste piles.

Finally, the guidelines issued by the Logan Public Works Department advise that residents will be responsible for disposing of any materials other than green waste or for green waste put out after April 13.