Sharlene Horsley Turner Wayment

She was born on January 7, 1952 in Logan, Utah. She Suddenly passed away on March 31, 2020 from cancer after a very short battle.

She lived in the Ogden area for most of her life. She graduated from Weber High School and Weber State in Cosmetology. She did hair for 40 years and enjoyed the clients she had.

On February 11, 1972 she married the love of her life Dale R. Wayment. They had 5 children Christie (Wes) Shannon, Joshua Wayment, Hannah (Chris) Maizler, Roxanna Wayment, Rodney (Melissa) Wayment. She has 7 grandchildren Dallan, Kobe, Griffin, Magnus, Gavin, Sophia and Kole. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She has 4 siblings that she loved immensely Bev, Jay, Craig and Linda.

Her family was her greatest joy. She had a kind and generous heart. She always gave more than she had. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was truly an angel in disguise.

She always wanted everyone to be happy and love each other. She loved her vegetable garden and her flowers. She will be tremendously missed by her family and her friends who were dear to her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Afton Horsley and brother Ken “Craig” Turner.

Immediate family service will be held on Monday April 6, 2020 at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, followed by graveside services at 12:00 Noon at Paradise Cemetery in Paradise, Utah.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com