Stephen Suel Lamb Passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 surrounded with love from his sweet wife and children.

Stephen was born on January 17, 1957 to Barbra Jo Hamilton and Max Suel Lamb. He grew up in Hyde Park Utah. He graduated from Sky View High School in 1975.

He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Texas Houston Mission from 1976 – 1978.

He returned home and found his sweetheart, the love of his life Dawn Packer. They were married in 1981. Stephen and Dawn enjoyed the love of five children whom they loved and adored. Their children were their everything and the greatest joy of their life together.

Stephen was a member of the Lions Club, the Smithfield City Volunteer Fire Department, and First Responders. He loved to serve in his community and always cherished the relationships he formed there. He graduated from Utah State University in 1998.

He was a faithful member of his church and served there all of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother (Micheal). He leaves behind his sweetheart Dawn and his children Stephani (Uraquitan), Jonathan (Lacey), Heidi (Brian), Bart (Chelsea), Carl (Cristina) and 15 grandchildren whom he loved. He will be greatly missed.

Graveside services were held at the Hyde Park City Cemetery on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

