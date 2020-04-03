Confirmed COVID-19 cases grow to 25 in Bear River Health District

BRIGHAM CITY – A citizen of Box Elder County is Friday’s single new COVID-19 case in the Bear River Health District. It is an individual, between the ages of 18-60 years old, infected in a community-spread exposure who is now in self isolation.

Of the 25 total cases in the district, 15 originated in Cache County and 10 are in Box Elder County. There are currently five individuals hospitalized in the district due to COVID-19.

It is the BRHD’s responsibility, once a new case is reported to the district, to begin an immediate investigation that includes any individuals in recent contact with the new patient.

After a busy investigative load this week, the district’s Executive Director Lloyd Berentzen issued a statement Friday.

“Please thank everyone for staying at home,” he said. “We realize that it is hard to follow the recommendations but it will help flatten the curve. We appreciate your individual commitment to protect yourselves and others.”

The Department of Health’s Friday report indicates 1,246 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Utah, 24,248 people have been tested, plus 106 hospitalizations with the virus and still seven deaths due to COVID-19.