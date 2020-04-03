Coronavirus ends 36-year tradition of Summerfest

Organizers of Logan's traditional Summerfest celebration have announced that the event has been cancelled due to the threat of the Coronavirus.

LOGAN – Another of Cache Valley’s traditional summer tourist attractions has fallen victim to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Summerfest Arts Faire has been cancelled in order to comply with state and local social distancing guidelines, according to Summerfest board chairperson Debbie Ditton.

Ditton said that Summerfest planners had looked closely at Gov. Gary Herbert’s three-part Coronavirus response plan before making the decision to cancel the event.

That plan, crafted by state officials with input from health experts and business leaders, was announced in late March. The three-phase plan puts public health as the top priority over the next eight to 10 weeks with social distancing and self-isolation needed during what is referred to as the Urgent Phase. In the plan’s Stabilization Phase, tentatively starting in early June, the focus shifts to sustaining the economy for about 10 to 14 weeks. Finally, the plan’s Recovery Phase will promote positive job growth for another 10 weeks.

“It was clear to us that even in the Governor’s stabilization phase,” Ditton explains, “there would be limits on the size of public gatherings. We felt that having a gathering of some 60,000 people at that time would be irresponsible.”

Summerfest is usually held on Father’s Day weekend in June on the square surrounding the Logan Tabernacle. For the past 36 years, local residents and visitors have thronged the event featuring local, regional and national artists, musician and food vendors.

Ditton said that Summerfest board members are already planning ways to make the festival “better than ever” in 2021.

“We are also considering the possibility of having a small event this fall,” Ditton added. “We will announce that if we are able to make it happen.”