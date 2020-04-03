Court summons issued for Trenton man accused of raping teen girl

Booking photo for Uriel Maldonado-Guadarrama (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Trenton man has been issued a court summons for allegedly raping a teenage girl last month. The criminal charge against Uriel Maldonado-Guadarrama were filed in 1st District Court by prosecutors Thursday afternoon.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said the incident reportedly occurred on the evening of March 25. Maldonado-Guadarrama and the alleged victim were were apparently acquaintances and attending a party together.

The girl told deputies that she consumed a lot of alcohol earlier in the evening. Maldonado-Guadarrama told her, he would take care of her and put her to bed. He then allegedly took her into a bedroom at the residence and raped her while she was partially inebriated.

Investigators questioned Maldonado-Guadarrama. He cooperated with the investigation, admitted to the rape, and expressed remorse for what had happened.

Deputies discussed the case with prosecutors and determined Maldonado-Guadarrama could be issued a court summons instead of being arrested. They don’t consider him to be a flight risk or threat to the community.

Peck said the court summons will keep Maldonado-Guadarrama from being booked into jail. Deputies are trying to only incarcerate the most severe criminals, and limit the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates.

Maldonado-Guadarrama’s case will be postponed until June. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Court records show, Maldonado-Guadarrama was arrested March 12 for failing to appear in court. A judge had previously issued a warrant for driving on a suspended license and other traffic offences.

