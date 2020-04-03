January 25, 1976 – March 30, 2020 (age 44)



In loving memory of Jared Gordon Palmer, 44; our son, brother, uncle and friend, returned to our Heavenly Father, March 30, 2020.

He was born January 25, 1976 in Preston, Idaho to Gordon and Julie Palmer.

Jared graduated from Preston High School in Preston, Idaho, in 1994. From 1995-1997 Jared served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the South Carolina Columbia Mission. Upon his return he attended Utah State University and then transferred to Dixie State University to complete his bachelor’s degree in Business.

After years of working with his father, Jared ventured out to pursue his own career and business in personal training and fitness instruction in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jared had an amazing talent for music. He studied and mastered jazz piano at Utah State University. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and most of all his nieces.

His infectious smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Jared is survived by his parents, Gordon and Julie Palmer, Santa Clara, Utah; sisters: Jacque Belluomini (A.J.), Las Vegas, Nevada, Jaime Araiza (Mahonri), Washington, Utah, Natalie Strickland (Jake), Brigham City, Utah and Amanda Palmer, Ogden, Utah, as well as five nieces.

A private graveside service will be held at the Santa Clara City Cemetery, Santa Clara, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at metcalfmortuary.com