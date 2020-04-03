No more than 10 people can attend Utah funerals

Justin Wilson of Cache Valley Mortuary has seen an increase of videoing services with the limit of 10 people at funerals and grave side services.

NORTH LOGAN – While funeral homes try to comfort families at a time of loss, the new direction of crowd control makes it more difficult to console people and find closure.

When the president of the United States calls for limiting gatherings of no more than 10 people, it becomes more difficult for family events such as funerals and weddings.

Kim Godfrey, the funeral director with Cache Valley Mortuary, said things have changed for his industry with COVID-19.

“We are holding funerals in the chapel, but they can only have 10 people attend the services,” he said. “We are also holding graveside services. Some cemeteries are limiting how many people can be there, also.”

Logan City Cemetery just notified them that only 10 people are allowed at the graveside services.

“It’s hard on some families that want to pay their respects and say goodbye,” Godfrey said. “Most people around here have big families and how do you choose who should attend.”

Video has been an option for some families.

“I’ve seen some video the proceeding, live, and upload it to watch later,” Justin Wilson who also works at Cache Valley Mortuary said. “Most people are taking the restrictions pretty well where it is handed down from the government.”

Not only has the global pandemic effected the services for those that have passed, Bear River Health Department sent area funeral homes instructions from the Centers for Disease Control on how to care for the bodies of people who have died from the coronavirus.

If someone dies from the coronavirus, people should consider not touching the body because they are not sure if those actions will spread the disease.

“There may be less chance of the virus spreading from certain types of touching, such as holding the hand or hugging the body after it has been prepared for viewing,” the BRHD directive said. “Other activities, such as kissing, washing and shrouding should be avoided before, during and after body has been prepared.”

The health department recommended if washing and shrouding the body is important religious or cultural practices, families are encouraged to work with their community cultural and religious leaders and funeral home staff on how to reduce exposure as much as possible.

Last month, President Donald Trump gave the nation a directive to limit gatherings to 10 people, to help stop the spread of the virus.

“My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible,” President Trump said on March 16, “avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts.”