USU cancels in-person Summer Citizen program activities

LOGAN – Utah State University Thursday canceled the 2020 Summer Citizens program.

“In looking at the Governor’s three-part plan regarding how we are going to get through this crisis,” said USU spokesperson Emilie Wheeler. ”His first urgent phase runs through mid-June. That is an entire month and a half into the Summer Citizen program. We’re not allowed to have gatherings and so forth.

“The decision was made to notify the summer citizens now.”

The school is exploring options for moving some of the 2020 program events and classes into a remote learning forum. Thursday’s decision cancels the in-person classes, socials, open houses and tours planned for this summer.

Seven privately owned apartment complexes advertise as sponsors of summer citizen leases. Reportedly, this week is the last week that many of the off-campus landlords who accept summer citizens will give refunds.

“This is very unfortunate because they bring a lot to the community in so many ways. It is one of the unfortunate symptoms of what we are going through.”

Wheeler said about 850 enrolled in USU’s Summer Citizens programs last year. Every year about 1,000 summer citizens spend much of the summer in Cache Valley, and while not all of them register, they will participate in some programming.