Latter-day Saint Church unveils new symbol and announces second worldwide fast

New symbol of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, unveiled during the April 2020 General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new symbol to identify the church. President Russell M. Nelson explained its significance during the Saturday evening session of the April 2020 general conference.

President Nelson said this new symbol is a continuation of the effort he felt inspired to initiate in August 2018 to focus on the Church’s divinely revealed name. Since that time, he said, the Church’s leaders, departments, related entities, main website, members and many others now use the correct name of the Church.

“The symbol will now be used as a visual identifier for official literature, news, and events of the Church,” President Nelson continued. “It will remind all that this is the Savior’s Church and that all we do, as members of His Church, centers on Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

The new emblem features the name of the Church, contained within a rectangular shape that represents a cornerstone. The idea has biblical roots. The center of the symbol is a representation of Thorvaldsen’s marble statue, the Christus. Jesus stands under an arch as a reminder of His emergence from the tomb three days after His death.

The new symbol will be used on Church materials as directed by the Church’s First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Detailed usage guidelines are being developed, including possible uses of the new symbol around the world.

Later, President Nelson called for another worldwide fast for members and non-members. The invitation, to go without food or water for two meals, was similar to a previous fast that he called for last month.

“I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized,” President Nelson said.”

The five sessions of general conference, which are usually held in the Church’s 21,000 seat Conference Center, are instead being broadcast from an assembly room at the Church’s office building. The only people in attendance are those speaking, praying, and the Church’s First Presidency, to prevent possible spreading of the coronavirus. The music, traditionally performed live by the Tabernacle Choir and others, was also previously recorded.

