USU ecology director to oppose Sen. Lyle Hillyard

Dr. Nancy Huntly of Utah State University has announced her candidacy to oppose Sen. Lyle Hillyard in Utah's Senate District 25.

LOGAN – The director of the Ecology Center at Utah State University has tossed her hat in the ring as a Democratic challenger for Sen. Lyle Hillyard’s seat in the Utah Senate.

“After more than three decades, it’s time to bring new ideas for northern Utah’s future,” Dr. Nancy Huntly said, referring to Hillyard’s nine consecutive terms in the Utah Senate in her initial campaign announcement. “I will listen to your concerns and priorities. I will focus on legislation that supports our communities. I will represent the people, neighborhoods and communities of Cache and Rich counties.”

A native of Michigan, Huntly has spent her adult life in the West, residing in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. She moved to Utah in 2011.

The biology professor’s campaign biography proudly cites the blue-collar backgrounds of Huntly’s parents and grandparents.

“I learned the values of hard work, independence and personal responsibility from their heritage,” Huntly explained.

Huntly has never held a public office, but says that her experience in problem solving, managing large university programs and communicating complex topics effectively will serve the people of Cache and Rich counties as well as the Utah Senate.

Huntly also believes that her experience working with people “across political, state and social boundaries will help me advocate for the unique needs of northern Utah.” Given her professional interest in ecology, the biology professor unsurprisingly believes the most important of those needs are healthy communities and land stewardship.

The Democratic candidate also advocates for “accountable government” that invests time and effort on local neighborhoods, communities, businesses and institutions.

Huntly added that she will initially start her campaign online to overcome social distancing constraints related to the coronavirus outbreak with digital media, virtual town hall meetings and a strong online presence to get her message out to the people of Cache and Rich counties.