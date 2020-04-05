COVID-19 cases grow to 20 in Cache County, BRHD continues to encourage social distancing

LOGAN – The number of COVID-19 cases in Cache County grew to 20 following a weekend report.

That means there are now 30 cases in the Bear River Health District: 20 in Cache County, 10 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Three of the new Cache County cases were community spread exposures and the other two individuals contracted the disease while traveling. Three fall into the 18-60 age group and the other two are over 60 years.

All five are self-isolating at home.

BRHD officials have repeatedly encouraged residents of the district to practice social distancing and stay at home measures, but calls of concern into district offices indicate county citizens aren’t heeding that advice.

Usually, shelter-in-place orders are issued by counties as the number of cases grow. Right now, there are 256 cases in the Summit County Health District and 30 in the BRHD.

Summit County health leaders earlier placed their county into a shelter-in-place order as their number of coronavirus cases was growing.

A recent Google report shows Cache County’s response to social distancing-related guidelines hasn’t been as aggressive. For instance, in recent weeks attendance at local parks in Utah is up 24 percent. But while those same numbers are down 47 percent in Summit County, they are up 66 percent in Cache County.

The Department of Health’s Sunday mid day report indicates 1,605 COVID-19 cases in Utah, 30,892 have been tested, 124 have been hospitalized with the virus with eight deaths due to COVID-19.