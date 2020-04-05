Stay-at-home order legal, Idaho attorney general says

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order to limit the spread of the coronavirus is legal and clearly defined by law. Wasden says the Republican governor’s power to assert such an order is found within Idaho code.

Little issued the 21-day order on March 25. Some lawmakers and a northern Idaho sheriff had questioned Little’s authority to do that, contending it violated the U.S. Constitution.

Idaho has 1,078 confirmed cases and 10 deaths because of the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday morning.