Clayne (Clay) Melvin Noble passed away April 2, 2020.

Clay was born January 3, 1936 to Melvin and Emeline (Emma) Noble in Smithfield, Utah. He graduated from North Cache High School on May 19, 1954.

Clay married Loretta Hart on February 16, 1986, and they were later sealed together in the Ogden Temple.

Clay joined the US Navy and graduated from the US Naval Academy on December 17, 1954, at the age of 18. He was stationed in both San Diego, California, and Hawaii.

He wore many hats throughout his career. He was a Manager Trainee for Woolworth’s for many years; he drove trucks for many years; he was a Journeyman Electrician; and he was Grounds Superintendent for Cottonwood Country Club Golf Course, Ogden Country Club, and Schneiter’s Bluff Golf Course, which satisfied his great passion and love for golf. The golf course was where he felt at home. I bet he is enjoying being able to play golf again.

Clay loved baseball as well. He played in high school and continued to play it as much as possible throughout his early adulthood.

He served as President/Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge for many years.

Clay is survived by his sweetheart Loretta; four children: Sondra Noble, Sherrie (John) Lewis, DeAnn Young, and Chris (Lori) Noble; three stepchildren: Kim O’Dell, Steven (Celia) O’Dell, and Vickie (Scott) Sanders; brother Dale (Tamara) Noble; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Clay is preceded in death by his loving parents, brother, and sister.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family Viewing will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after which a small private family Graveside Service will be held. Interment at Leavitt’s Aultorest Memorial Park.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at leavittsmortuary.com