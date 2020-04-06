September 24, 1975 – April 1, 2020 (age 44)

Crista Lee Sorenson, 44, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 the McKay-Dee Hospital.

Crista was born on September 24, 1975 in American Fork, Utah. She was a resident of Logan. She married Cory Wilkinson on March 21, 2015.

Crista had a Master’s Degree in Plant Science from Utah State University.

She is survived by her husband, Cory; her mother, Tammy Miller Hill of Carlsbad, California; her father, Martin Sorenson of Snowflake, Arizona; her daughters: Skye Paul Leis of Salt Lake City, Utah; Kathryn Eternity Pearl Sorenson of Logan, Utah; and Betty June Brown of Taylorsville, Utah.

Crista moved to Logan in 2008 as a single mother looking to pursue a college degree. She instantly fell in love with the community and experience that USU provided, as well as Logan city. As the years went by Crista became more than just a student and mother, she became one of the most outspoken activists, as well as the most dedicated and reliable volunteer.

She is a pillar of this community; it would’ve never become what it is today without her. Crista was never one to judge, she welcomed everyone she met with unconditional love and respect. She opened her arms out wide to anyone and everyone who wanted or needed it.

Crista took her desire to make the world a better place, more seriously than anyone to date.

She recently went back to school to become a teacher. She wanted to do more than be a crucial part of numerous organizations, she wanted to shape the minds of the future. She never felt that she was quit finished making a difference, she just wanted to keep going and doing more. That is what made her happy.

The family will not be holding a funeral at this time. A celebration of life will be arranged once global circumstances allow. The community will be informed the details of said celebration once details are decided.

There will be a headstone at the Logan Cemetery where members of the community can pay their respects.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net