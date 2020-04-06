DeLyle Bernard Jensen, 91, loving husband, father and grandfather returned to his Heavenly Father while surrounded by family in the early hours of April 2, 2020. He has rejoined his beloved eternal companion Ramona Jensen, as well as other preceding family members and friends.

He was born in Logan, Utah on January 9, 1929, the eldest of three boys to Rosalina and Bernard Jensen.

Growing up in the mountains of Cache Valley, to a family that was poor in possession but rich in support and devotion, he was called to the Swiss-Austrian Mission in 1949. Upon his return, he met Ramona Kearl, the sister of a companion from the mission field. Ramona was the love of DeLyle’s life and they were married on June 26, 1952 in the Logan Utah Temple. DeLyle and Ramona began a family legacy that includes nine children, Julie (Michael) Terpay, Lisa Jensen, Jeffrey (Margaret) Jensen, Tresa Taysom, Christopher (Lorrie) Jensen, David (Brenda) Jensen, Michael (Shauna) Jensen, Brent (JaNeise) Jensen, and Brian Jensen; 23 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

DeLyle and his family lived in several Utah towns before settling on a small farm in South Weber. DeLyle had a strong work ethic and labored diligently to provide for his family.

As a young man, he spent summers in the hills of Logan Canyon gathering timber for the family sawmill. Fluent in German, he served as an Army interpreter in the 1950’s and later continued his service in the US Army Reserve. He became a teacher at Ogden High School where he taught Auto Shop and Drivers Education, eventually retiring from the Ogden City School District.

In addition to his career, he was a faithful member of the LDS Church. He served as Bishop twice and performed temple work well into his final years. He was a talented mechanic, carpenter, and farmer who enjoyed reading. His hunger for learning was a trait encouraged in his children and grandchildren. Kind, compassionate, curious, and in possession of a tremendous sense of humor, his gentle nature made him many lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.

The greatest testament to his character is the love he had for his family. A true family man, he embraced his role as a son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Our lives are richer and we are immensely grateful for time spent with him.

He will be laid to rest in the Huntsville City Cemetery beside Ramona and near his granddaughter, Michelle Taysom.

We love you Chief.

