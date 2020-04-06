November 14, 1944 – April 4, 2020 (age 75)

Donna Lynn Williamson Spillett was born November 14, 1944 to James Max and Leola Louise Williamson in Logan, Utah. Donna was the 5th of 6 children born to Max and Louise.

Donna passed away peacefully in her own home on April 4, 2020 at 11:34am surrounded by her loving children and best friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

There will be a drive-thru viewing that will begin at 11:00am – 1:00pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 for people who would like to come to the Wellsville City Cemetery, 400 North 200 East, Wellsville, Utah to pay their last respects to Donna and her kids.

The Funeral Service will be recorded and the uploaded later to Facebook and YouTube.

In lieu of sending cards or flowers the family has asked for donations to help ease some of the cost for the funeral to Venmo@Ted-M-Spill then any extra funds will be donated to support the Cache Valley Food Pantry.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net